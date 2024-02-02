Trailer of Sobhita Dhulipala’s Monkey Man is out

Sobhita Dhulipala, celebrated for her solid performances in blockbuster hindi web series such as Made in Heaven, and The night manager, who was introduced to Tamil cinema as Vaananthi in Ponniyin Selvan is stepping into Hollywood. Her performances right from her debut film Raman Raghav 2.0 directed by Anurag Kashyap that won her a Cannes film festival nomination, are critically acclaimed. Apart from her hit works like Kurup with Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam and Goodachari and Major in Telugu, Sobhita is now prepared to enter the international stage.Her Hollywood debut comes in the form of the gripping thriller “Monkey Man,” a Universal Pictures production along with Oscar winner Jordan Peele directed by Dev Patel. Sharone Meir, recognized for his contributions to award-winning films like “Whiplash,” serves as the Director of Photography for this highly anticipated thriller. The recently unveiled trailer for “Monkey Man” has received massive buzz from film enthusiasts worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates on Sobhita Dhulipala’s Hollywood debut.