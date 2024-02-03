Double ton by Jaiswal

Vishakapatnam: India was all out for 396 before lunch on the second day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden double century as India were all out for 396 in their first innings.

Jaiswal scored 209 Jaiswal scored 209 off 290 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and seven sixes to steer India to the total which came off 112 overs.

James Anderson (3/47), Rehan Ahmed (3/65) and Shoaib Bashir (3/138) picked up three wickets for England.

I wanted to play session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, Jaiswal said.

“Rahul sir and Rohit Sharma kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end,” said the youngster.

Asked about the nature of the pitch, Jaiswal said, “Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce,” with a bit of seam.