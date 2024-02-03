DMK hold silent march on Anna’s anniversary

Chennai: In a solemn tribute to the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, the party organised a silent march in Chennai on the occasion of his 55th death anniversary.

The quiet procession, led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, commenced from the Anna Statue on Wallajah Road and concluded at the Anna Memorial.

The march, a poignant acknowledgment of CN Annadurai’s enduring legacy, witnessed the participation of prominent DMK leaders, including Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK ministers, MLAs, party workers, and members of the public.

As the procession reached its culmination at the Anna Memorial situated at the Marina, ministers and leaders paid floral tributes, commemorating the visionary leader’s contributions to the state.