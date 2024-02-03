WhatsApp bans record over 69L bad accounts in India in Dec 2023

Meta-owned WhatsApp banned a record over 69 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of December 2023, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, the company said on Monday.

Between December 1-31, the company banned “6,934,000 accounts”.

About 1,658,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.

The most popular messaging platform, which has over 500 million users in the country, received another record 16,366 complaint reports in December in the country, and the records “actioned” were 13.

“Accounts Actioned” denotes reports where WhatsApp took remedial action based on the report and taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result.