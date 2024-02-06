‘Maldives to attract 2 mn tourists in 2024’

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzuon Monday forecasted that the country can attract two million tourist arrivals this year, for the first time in the history of the Maldives since the inception of its tourism industry, according to local media.

Muizzu made the statement while delivering his first presidential address at the opening sitting of the last session of the ongoing 19th Parliament on Monday morning.

The President said the expansion of Velana International Airport (VIA) would increase tourist arrivals by 10.3 per cent on average in the medium term, Xinhua news agency reported.

Muizzu added his government wants to open 20 new resorts this year, and these will create 2,827 beds.