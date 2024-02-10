CMRL to install 41 new escalators across key stations

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced ambitious plans to enhance the travel experience for commuters by installing 41 new escalators across selected metro stations in the city. This initiative, outlined in a recent press release by CMRL, aims to improve the overall convenience and efficiency of metro travel, particularly during passenger transfers between stations and other modes of transportation. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced ambitious plans to enhance the travel experience for commuters by installing 41 new escalators across selected metro stations in the city. This initiative, outlined in a recent press release by CMRL, aims to improve the overall convenience and efficiency of metro travel, particularly during passenger transfers between stations and other modes of transportation.

The planned installation of 41 escalators will span 22 strategically chosen Metro Rail stations, covering key areas across Chennai. These stations include Anna Nagar East, Anna Nagar Tower, Shenoy Nagar, Thirumangalam, Little Mount, Washermenpet, Govt Estate, Ekkattuthangal, Teynampet, High Court, Thousand Lights, Mannady, St. Thomas Mount, Tondiarpet, Nehru Park, Egmore, Nanganallur, Guindy, AG-DMS, Thiagaraya College, and Nandanam Metro station.

The introduction of additional escalators aims to streamline passenger movement within metro stations, reducing congestion and enhancing the overall travel experience. By facilitating seamless transfers between platforms and exits, commuters will benefit from increased convenience and efficiency during their metro journeys.