GCC holds grievance meet on drinking water issues

In a bid to address the pressing concerns surrounding drinking water distribution, the State Government of Tamil Nadu has taken a proactive step by announcing monthly grievance meetings in every ward. These meetings are designed to provide citizens with a platform to voice their concerns and seek resolution to drinking water-related issues effectively. The decision to conduct regular grievance meetings underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water for all residents of Tamil Nadu. By facilitating open dialogue and collaboration between citizens and authorities, these meetings aim to streamline the current drinking water distribution system and enhance its efficiency. The upcoming Grievance Meeting on Drinking Water Issues for this month is scheduled to be held in Chennai Metro City on February 10, providing residents with an opportunity to engage directly with local officials. The meeting will be hosted at the offices of the Zonal Assistant Commissioners of the Department of Public Distribution in Chennai Metro City. Citizens are encouraged to participate in the meeting and bring forward any grievances or concerns they may have regarding drinking water availability, quality, or distribution in their respective wards. @@@