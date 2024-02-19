Farmers’ strike on ‘standby’ as Centre offers MSP proposal

New Delhi: The farmer leaders said that the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march has been put on ‘standby’ as the central government has given a proposal on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) during the fourth round of talks.

The farmer leaders said that they will hold discussions on the government’s proposal on MSP and the march will resume ‘peacefully’ on February 21.

“So we will review this proposal with all our colleagues, some agricultural experts and other legal experts and then we will be able to decide what to do about it. So today we will go and have a similar discussion with our colleagues. As far as our decision to go to Delhi was concerned, it is on standby right now, we have said that today it is the 19th and on the 21st at 11 am, we will move forward peacefully,” Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary, of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said on Monday.

“In the meantime, we would like to make every effort from our side to put our point before the Centre today, its medium can be anything, then in these two days, yesterday the minister also said that there are still some things, so we will also go to Delhi and discuss with them,” the farmer leader said.

The protesting farmers are camping on the Shambhu Border near the Ambala.

Tractors, trolleys and trucks in large numbers were seen lined up on the border as the protests have been put on hold.