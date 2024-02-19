Virudhunagar explosion: Manager of cracker unit arrested

Virudhunagar: In a tragic incident that shook the Kundayiruppu village near Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district, ten lives were lost, and several others were injured in a deadly explosion at a cracker unit.

The aftermath of the incident has led to the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in the management of the unit.

The arrested individuals were identified as Suresh Kumar, the foreman hailing from Thombakulam, and Jeyapal, the manager from Mathankovilpatti, according to sources familiar with the matter. The explosion, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in the deaths of ten workers, including four women, while four others sustained injuries.

Following a complaint lodged by S. Sivasubramanian, a Revenue Inspector aged 44, the Alangulam police initiated legal action under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Explosives Act.

In response to the tragic incident, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited the affected families on Sunday to offer his condolences. He also provided a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to each of the bereaved families. Chief Minister Stalin had previously announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each deceased victim and Rs 1 lakh to those severely injured, utilizing the CM’s Public Relief Fund.

Additionally, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each was extended to the victims from the Labour Welfare Fund, as per official sources. The presence of several government officials, including Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu, and Labour Welfare Minister CV Ganesan, highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing the aftermath of the tragic event.