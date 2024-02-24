Modi govt giving body blow to Naxals: Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi government has dealt a body blow to the Maoists with a holistic approach to development and security and left-wing extremism is now breathing its last, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. He also said that due to the visionary policies of the Modi government, left-wing extremism has lost its breeding ground. In a series or posts on X with the hashtag #NaxalFreeBharat, the home minister said under the guidance of the prime minister, the Union home ministry has adopted an offensive strategy to curb Naxalism. As a result of the hammer blow to left-wing extremism, it is today breathing its last,” he said.He said the NDA government has won the hearts of the poor living in Naxalism-affected areas by building adequate healthcare and education infrastructure.