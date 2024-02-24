Atmanirbhar Bharat will become foundation for Viksit Bharat: Modi

Highlighting the difference between the thought processes of the previous and the present government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will become the foundation for Viksit Bharat. He emphasized that Atmanirbhar Bharat will become a reality only when the smaller possibilities in the country are reenergized, and the small farmers, pashupalaks, craftsmen and small and medium industries are provided assistance. The Prime Minister said that the call for Vocal for Local is an advertisement for the small players in the market who cannot spend on television and newspaper commercials. “Modi himself advertises those who produce indigenous goods”, he said, “Modi is the ambassador of every small farmer and industry, be it the promotion of Khadi, toy manufacturers, Make in India, or Dekho Apna Desh.”