Vanathi Srinivasan to vsit West Bengal for preparatory meeting ahead of Modi’s visit

BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan, will be visiting West Bengal on February 24 for a preparatory meeting, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s is likely to visit the state on March 6 and address a women’s programme in Barasat, said a BJP source. The choice of venue for PM Modi’s address to women across the nation gets significant, as West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, 82 kilometres from Barasat, has been on the boil over the past few weeks after hundreds of women protested against the TMC’ leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is the prime accused of alleged sexual assault and violence case against women in the area. Leaders of the women’s wing said that they were given a target of reaching out to 1 crore SHGs. “The party is building a focus Self Help Groups and through the campaign, we reached out to over 1 crore women and engaged in SHGs,” Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan.