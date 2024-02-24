BJP use ED, CBI and IT to play hide and seek: Siddaramaiah

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at the premises linked to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik in the alleged corruption case related to a hydel project, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddh aramaiaon Friday lashed out at the BJP stating that it is their favourite game to play hide and seek with the truth by using central agencies. The Karnataka Chief Minister said that action taken by CBI against Malik comes as a response from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the former made remarks about PM Modi’s decisions in the aftermath of Pulwama attack. “BJP got a favorite game: Use ED, CBI, and IT to play hide and seek with the truth. This time it is to scare Satyapal Malik for exposing Modi about Pulwama. But the people have a trump card – the ELECTIONS, ready to press for change and oust BJP. This time to save India that is Bharat. A simple button that could save India from BJP fascists,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on X.