Modi slams Rahul for his ‘drunkard youth remark’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying that the youth in Varanasi have turned drunkards. Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi said: “Today, when UP is changing and the youth here are writing their future, then these ‘products’ of nepotism are getting frustrated. ‘Yuvraj’ is saying that the youth of UP are drug addicts. What kind of language is this? After abusing Modi, they are now venting their frustration on the youth of UP. These people, who have lost their senses, are calling my children of UP and Kashi as drug addicts. Nepotism, corruption and appeasement had held UP back. The youth of UP is achieving the pinnacle of hard work. The people of UP will never forget this insult to the youth of UP by Rahul Gandhi.”