GST collections up 12.54% 

Mumbai, Mar 2: The government’s gross goods and services tax (GST) collections stood at Rs 1,68,337 crore in February 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 12.5 per cent. A rise of 13.9 per cent and 8.5 per cent in collections from domestic transactions and the import of goods boosted the overall GST tally, respectively, according to an official statement.

The Centre’s GST revenue net of refunds came in at Rs 1.51 lakh crore, up 13.6 per cent compared with the year-ago period.

