Modi flags off Vande Bharat trains for 10 different routes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off 10 high-speed Vande Bharat trains across the country from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In a major boost to the Railway infrastructure, connectivity and the petrochemicals sector, the Prime Minister visited DFC’s Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad laid the foundation stone and dedicated a slew of railway and Petrochemicals projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/ Coaching Depots; the Phaltan – Baramati New line; Electric Traction System upgradation work and dedicated to the nation two new sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of Western DFC; Western DFC’s Operation Control Center (OCC), Ahmedabad.

Modi also flagged off ten new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow – Dehradun, Kalaburagi – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).

The Prime Minister flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations.