Kharge may skip Lok Sabha contest

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge may not contest the Lok Sabha polls this time — a possibility that has rung alarm bells in some sections.

The general cannot be missing in the battlefield is the sentiment and they advocate him leading from the front. But the party veteran has pointed out a crucial aspect — the chief needs to take care of the big picture without getting involved in his own campaign.

Kharge was the one unanimous name in the candidates’ list for Karnataka that was discussed last week for the Gulbarga constituency. But he is likely to nominate his son-in-law Radhakrishnan Doddamani, sources said.

Kharge had won twice from the Gulbarga constituency but lost in 2019. He has since been in Rajya Sabha, where he is the Leader of the Opposition. He has four more years left in the Upper House.

Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge is a minister in the cabinet of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Reports say he is not keen on contesting the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress, in fact, is refraining from poaching the state minister for the general election.