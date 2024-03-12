Seats for CPI, CPM in DMK alliance identified

Chennai: In a significant move, the DMK has allotted 10 seats to the Congress, 2 seats to the Indian Communists, 1 seat to the Indian Union Muslim League, 1 seat to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and 2 seats to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. Furthermore, the Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi has secured 1 seat in the alliance.

Ramanathapuram and Namakkal constituencies have been allocated to the Indian Union Muslim League and the Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi, respectively

Marxist Communist Party will contest in Madurai and Dindigul constituencies. The announcement was made by the party’s state secretary, K. Balakrishnan.

Furthermore, the Indian Communists have secured 2 constituencies in the DMK alliance, namely Nagai and Tiruppur. The decision was confirmed by the party’s general secretary, Mutharasan, signaling the party’s readiness to contest the upcoming elections.