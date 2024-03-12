PTI Chairman appeals court to meet Imran in Adiala Jail

Earlier, Islamabad High Court granted permission for Imran Khan to have a private meeting with his legal counsel without the presence of jail security personnel, as per ARY News.
Before this, an anti-terrorism court permitted PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail. However, Omar Ayub later alleged that the jail authorities prevented his visit to the incarcerated party founder. According to ARY News, Imran Khan, the former prime minister, is presently held at Adiala Jail in connection with the Toshakhana, Cypher, and illegal nikah cases.
Imran Khan has been facing a number of legal challenges since his ouster in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, his party emerged as the largest group in the National Assembly in the February 8 elections.