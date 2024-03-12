PTI Chairman appeals court to meet Imran in Adiala Jail

The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, petitioned the court on Monday, seeking permission to meet former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, according to ARY News. The petition, filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), requests access for Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub, and Shibli Faraz to meet with the PTI founder. The plea emphasizes a meeting with Imran Khan and urges the court to direct the Adiala Jail administration to allow the meeting.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court granted permission for Imran Khan to have a private meeting with his legal counsel without the presence of jail security personnel, as per ARY News.

Before this, an anti-terrorism court permitted PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail. However, Omar Ayub later alleged that the jail authorities prevented his visit to the incarcerated party founder. According to ARY News, Imran Khan, the former prime minister, is presently held at Adiala Jail in connection with the Toshakhana, Cypher, and illegal nikah cases.

Imran Khan has been facing a number of legal challenges since his ouster in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, his party emerged as the largest group in the National Assembly in the February 8 elections.