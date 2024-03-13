Murmu pays tribute to Gandhi in Mauritius

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation on the anniversary of the historic Dandi March by visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Institute here in Mauritius.

Murmu, 65, who is here on a three-day state visit, remembered Gandhi’s ‘universal ideals’ at a civic reception hosted at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Moka, Mauritius, according to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

“Remembering Mahatma’s universal ideals! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn paid tribute to Bapu at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius, an iconic bilateral institution promoting cultural understanding,” the MEA posted on X.

“At the civic reception hosted on the occasion, the President thanked the members of the Indian diaspora for preserving and transmitting their cultural heritage to future generations in Mauritius,” the post said.