Stalin accuses BJP, AIADMK of secret alliance

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of perpetuating a facade of separation while maintaining a clandestine relationship.

Addressing a large gathering at a welfare aid distribution function in Pollachi, Stalin asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu have discerned this secret alliance and are resolute in their determination to thwart the efforts of what he described as fascist forces.

In his address, Chief Minister Stalin condemned both the BJP and AIADMK, alleging that their policies are contrary to the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu. Despite facing non-cooperation from the central government, Stalin highlighted the accomplishments of the DMK-led state government in implementing various welfare schemes. He expressed optimism that the state’s progress could be significantly accelerated with a supportive government at the center, indicating a shift in political dynamics.

Challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enumerate the special schemes allocated to Tamil Nadu during his visits to the state, Stalin criticized Modi for alleging that the DMK impedes BJP initiatives. Stalin demanded evidence to support Modi’s claims, asserting that it is time to hold accountable those who undermine the state’s culture and traditions.

Continuing his criticism of Modi, Chief Minister Stalin accused the Prime Minister of prioritizing publicity over fulfilling electoral promises. He questioned the status of Modi’s pledges, including the assurance of Rs 15 lakhs to each individual and job guarantees for two crore youth. Stalin emphasized the need to hold leaders accountable for their promises and actions.

Highlighting the achievements of the DMK government over the past three years, Stalin contrasted them with the purported lack of initiatives by the AIADMK during its ten-year tenure. He pointedly referred to incidents such as the Pollachi sex scandal and the Kodanad case heist and murder, questioning the AIADMK’s commitment to governance and accountability.

Stalin’s remarks reflect the intensifying political rhetoric in Tamil Nadu, where the upcoming elections are expected to shape the state’s political landscape.