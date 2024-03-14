Amit Shah slams Mamata, Stalin for opposing CAA

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday.

Amit Shah said, “Do you have the right that you can refuse its implementation? They also understand that they do not have the rights. In our Constitution, the right to make laws concerning citizenship has been given only to Parliament. This is a Central subject, not the state’s, both the law and its implementation.”

The home minister asserted that the CAA does not violate any provision of the constitution and only the central government is empowered to enact laws concerning citizenship and implement them.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the BJP leader has “A-grade record” of governance in the past 10 years and has devised a plan for the next quarter-century to propel India to the path of becoming a developed country by 2047.

Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded PM Modi’s efforts for implementing the announcements and promises made by the government.

“PM Narendra Modi has an A-grade past record of 10 years and has already devised a strategic plan for the next quarter-century to propel India towards becoming a developed nation by August 15, 2047. He has made this resolution with the help of 130 crore people in the country to make this country great in the next 25 years. I am proud that the people in my country, at the request of my leader, pledging their commitment and readiness towards this endeavour.”