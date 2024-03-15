EC to announce LS poll schedule tomorrow

New Delhi: The anticipation for the upcoming General Elections reaches a crescendo as the Election Commission prepares to unveil the election schedule. The announcement, scheduled for tomorrow, March 16, at 3 pm, will be livestreamed on the social media platforms of the Election Commission of India (ECI), marking a significant milestone in the democratic process.

With the elections expected to take place around April-May 2024, political parties are gearing up for a spirited campaign, vying for the mandate of the people. At the forefront is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming for a historic third consecutive term in power. Having secured a majority in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJP seeks to consolidate its position and continue its governance agenda.

Campaigning for the upcoming polls is already underway, with the BJP expressing confidence in securing over 400 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha. In the 2019 elections, the BJP achieved a significant milestone by garnering 37.36 per cent of the votes, marking the highest vote share by any political party in India since the 1989 general election. The BJP alone clinched 303 seats, while the tally reached 353 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the coalition led by the BJP. In contrast, the Rahul Gandhi-led Indian National Congress secured 52 seats, with the tally reaching 98 for the party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).