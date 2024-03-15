Newly-appointed Election Commissioners take charge

Chennai: The newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will take charge on Friday.

Both were appointed election commissioners by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued an official statement on Thursday that said, “In exercise of powers conferred by Section 4 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Act, 2023 (Act No. 49 of 2023), the President is pleased to appoint Gyanesh Kumar, IAS (Retd.) and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, IAS (Retd.), as Election Commissioners in the Election Commission of India, with effect from the date they assume charge of their office.”