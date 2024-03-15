Mamata suffers injury, discharged after treatment

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered an injury on her forehead and had to be admitted to hospital for a few hours, the Trinamool Congress said.

Director of the state-run SSKM hospital, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, said the chief minister was brought to the facility with a “history of fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind”.

After undergoing stitches and medical tests at the hospital, the TMC supremo was deemed stable and discharged, subsequently returning home.

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned from a programme, her family said.

“She fell somewhere inside the home and was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was bleeding from the forehead and stitches were required,” her brother Kartik Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.