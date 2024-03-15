Moscow: Voting for presidential elections will take place in Russia from March 15-17. Polling stations have already opened in Russia’s Far Eastern regions, particularly the easternmost Kamchatka and Chukotka, TASS reported.

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov became the first regional head to cast his vote. People across Russia ate voting to elect their President for the next six years. For the first time, the people of Donbass and Novorossia will vote for the Russian presidential elections.

