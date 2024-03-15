TMC announces four Lok Sabha candidates for Assam

The Trinamool Congress released a list of candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in Assam for the upcoming polls on Thursday, naming Gauri Shankar Sarania from Kokrajhar parliamentary seat.

“Under the guidance and inspiration of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial, we are pleased to announce the AITC candidates from four Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam,” the Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats. TMC’s list of candidates includes Gauri Shankar Sarania from Kokrajhar, a seat reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST), Abdul Kalam Azad from Barpeta seat, Ghana Kanta Chutia from Lakhimpur seat, and Radhashyam Biswas from Silchar, a seat reserved for the Schedule Caste. The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April and May this year.