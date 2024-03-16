US Singer Millben lauds Modi’s ‘compassionate leadership’

In a notable endorsement, acclaimed African-American singer Mary Millben took to social media to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what she termed as “demonstrating compassionate leadership” through the implementation of the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In a post shared on X, Millben lauded PM Modi’s efforts towards providing a home for those facing persecution due to their faith. Millben highlighted the inclusivity of the CAA, which offers a pathway to peace and religious freedom for various religious communities including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

The singer urged the US State Department to recognise PM Modi’s leadership and to strive for improved diplomatic relations with India, especially in the event of his re-election for a third term. Millben emphasised that the CAA represents a genuine expression of democracy, offering protection and shelter.

@StateDept, PM @narendramodi is demonstrating compassionate leadership towards those being persecuted for their faith and providing a home to them in #India. A pathway to peace for Christians/Hindus/Sikhs/Jain/ Buddhists seeking #religiousfreedom. When the PM is reelected for a third term, aim to be a better democratic partner in tone. The Citizen Amendment Act is a true act of democracy,” said the US singer in a post on X.

The United States said on Thursday that it is “concerned” about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in India, adding that it is “closely monitoring” the implementation of the act.

“We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11,” US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily briefing on Thursday (local time).