Traffic arrangements for IPL matches at Chepauk Stadium

Chennai: As the city gears up to host IPL matches at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium on March 22 and 26, the Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic arrangements and diversions to ensure smooth flow and safety during the event.

The following traffic arrangements/diversions will be implemented from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM on the match days:

Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road):

Victoria Hostel Road will be made one-way with entry permitted from Bharathi Salai – Victoria Hostel Road Junction.

No entry will be allowed from Wallajah Road – Victoria Hostel Road Junction.

Bells Road:

Bells Road will be made one-way with entry allowed from Bharathi Salai – Bells Road Junction.

No entry will be permitted from Wallajah Road – Bells Road Junction.

MTC buses coming from Kannagi Statue will be diverted at Bharathi Salai – Bells Road Junction towards Ratna Cafe Junction to reach their destination.

Bharathi Salai:

Vehicles coming from Ratna Cafe Junction will be diverted at Bharathi Salai – Bells Road Junction towards Bells Road and Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

Entry towards Kannagi Statue from Bharathi Salai – Bells Road Junction will not be allowed.

Wallajah Road:

Vehicles with passes bearing Alphabets M, T, V, and MTC buses coming from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will not be allowed on Bells Road. They will be diverted towards Labour Statue, Kamarajar Salai, Kannagi Statue, Bharathi Salai to reach their destination.

Vehicles with passes bearing Alphabets B & R from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will be directed to park at MRTS and Pattabiram Gate.

Kamarajar Salai:

Vehicles coming from War Memorial and Gandhi Statue with passes bearing Alphabets M, T, V will be allowed through Bharathi Salai, Canal Road. Other vehicles will be diverted towards Foreshore service road for parking.

Vehicles with passes bearing Alphabets B & R from War Memorial and Gandhi Statue will be allowed via Bharathi Salai, Bells Road, and Wallajah Road to park at MRTS and Pattabiram Gate.