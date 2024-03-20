Court seeks ED response on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against several summons issued to him by ED in Excise policy case.

The bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain after hearing the initial submissions of both sides, listed the matter for April 22, 2024.

No formal notice was issued as ED opposed the issuance of formal notice as lawyers of ED appeared before the court on advance notice.

During the hearing, the bench asked the Kejriwal lawyers, “You are a citizen of the country, the summons is by name only. Why don’t you appear before the Enforcement Directorate?”

On the issue, Singhvi said that AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were also arrested by the agency. They have apprehended that ED will arrest him and he will appear if he is given protection.

The investigation in the present matter has been going on since August 22, 2022, i.e., last one and a half years and after the investigation- as many as 6 Prosecution Complaints with thousands of documents stand filed.

All necessary documents/ information are already in possession of Respondent and summoning Petitioner “in person” is therefore a ploy to illegally arrest Petitioner and the present matter is a clear case of malice.

Since elaborate complaints with thousands of documents are filed by the Respondent- it is clear that all relevant material and information is already in possession of the Directorate of Enforcement.

Last week, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal on two complaints filed by ED for non-compliance with summons issued by the agency.

During the hearing, Kejriwal had appeared physically before the court.