Lok Sabha polls: Congress likely to field Digvijaya from MP’s Rajgarh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from the Rajgarh Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, according to the party sources.

As per the sources, the decision regarding the candidature of the Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister was taken in the Central Election Committee of the Congress party.

Singh hails from the Raghogarh Assembly segment in Guna district which falls under the Rajgarh parliamentary constituency.

But since 2004, the Rajgarh seat has been a stronghold of the BJP, whose leader Rodmal Nagar won the seat twice in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rajgarh is a Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh that covers the entire Rajgarh district and parts of Guna and Agar Malwa districts.