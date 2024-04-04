Cong’s Paanch Nyay is a promise to every Indian for better future: Rahul

Congress’s ‘Paanch Nyay’ and 25 Guarantees are a promise to provide every Indian with a better future, equal opportunities, and a fair share in India’s growth, said Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi listed out his party’s five guarantees on his X handle.

“Our Paanch BIG Guarantees: * Pehli Naukri Pakki: Every educated youth will have their first job guaranteed with Rs1 Lakh Salary * Mahalakshmi: One woman in every poor family will be given Rs1 Lakh every year * Sahi Daam & Karz Mukti: Loan waiver and legal status to MSP, according to the Swaminathan Commission’s formula * Shram Ka Samman: Rs 400 per day, National Minimum Wage, including for MGNREGA. Ginti Karo: Every individual and every community to be counted through a nationwide census to ensure social and economic equity” he posted on X.

He said that the Congress Party will empower every youth, woman, farmer, worker and marginalised citizen in India.

“We will ensure the benefits of the nation’s progress are not cornered by a few, but rather reach every household,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi submitted his nomination papers for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala on Wednesday.

His sister and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present with him.

The Congress leader filed his nomination after leading a roadshow at Kalpetta in Wayanad.