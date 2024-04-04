Google Search’s ‘more about this page” feature now available in Hindi

In order to give people access to Google Search’s tools that can help them quickly evaluate content online, the company on Tuesday expanded two features — About this image and About this page — to 40 additional languages globally, including Hindi.

“The ‘more about this page’ feature in About this result is now available in 40 additional languages globally including French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese,” Google said in a blogpost.

Google’s ‘About this result’ feature lets users get context about a website before they click through.

In addition, the ‘About this image’ feature gives users a quick way to check the background and context of images they see online.