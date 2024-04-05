Olympic-bound boxers to head to Turkey for foreign training

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), during their 129th meeting, approved proposals for Paris Olympics-bound boxers to train in Turkey, with just a few months left for the global event.

MYAS, under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, will provide financial assistance to Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Praveen Hooda and Lovlina Borgohain, along with two coaches and a physiotherapist, for a special foreign training camp in Turkey.

Besides the boxers, MOC also approved foreign training camps for five TOPS wrestlers who are preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympic Qualifiers and Asian Championships.

Wrestlers Sujeet (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) and Naveen (74kg) will head to Russia along with their respected sparring partners, coach (for Ravi) and physiotherapists to train ahead of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in April.