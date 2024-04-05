RJD, Congress responsible for Jungle Raj in Bihar:  Modi

Launching the NDA’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar at a mega rally in Jamui district on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the RJD and the Congress responsible for the Maoist trouble and ‘Jungle Raj’ in the state during their tenure.

“Everyone knows the kind of identity that was created for Bihar during the RJD and Congress rule when the state witnessed Maoist attacks and Jungle Raj. Maoists didn’t allow the construction of roads in places like Jamui, which adversely affected the farmers, labourers and poor people of the region.

“Now, Maoism is finished in Bihar with many radical operatives joining the mainstream after surrendering. Their children are going to schools now,” PM Modi said in Jamui.