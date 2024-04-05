Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking five meetings with lawyer per week

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to spend more time with his legal counsel to prepare for the cases pending against him in several parts of the country.

On Monday, the court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, as the AAP supremo moved an application seeking three books — Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and How Prime Ministers Decide.

Now, he has moved a fresh application claiming that two weekly meetings with his lawyer, as permitted by the court, are insufficient since he is facing multiple cases in various states and needs more time for consultations.