CM to stay in  Kodaikanal with family till 4 May

The Tamil Nadu Police have banned the use of drones and hot air balloons in Kodaikanal hill station where Chief Minister M.K. Stalin along with his family is scheduled to stay for six days till May 4.

The Chief Minister and family will be staying in a private resort at the hill station.

The Dindigul Superintendent of Police, A. Pradeep announced the ban on Monday. Police have closed key routes to Kodaikanal, including Batlagundu, Palani and Adukkam for a few hours on Monday as part of the security exercise due to the high-profile visit.