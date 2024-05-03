“Rahul will need ‘Congress Dhundho Yatra’ after June 4”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the Wayanad MP started his party’s campaign with “Bharat Jodo Yatra” that will end with a “Congress Dhoondho Yatra,” after June 4 (counting day.) “The shehzade (prince) of ghamandia INDI Alliance started his election campaign with Bharat Jodo Yatra but after June 4 (counting day) it will end with a ‘Congress Dhoondho Yatra’,” Amit Shah said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.
“In the first two phases, Congress is nowhere, while Narendra Modi has made a century and taken a lead in the ‘400 race’ (race to 400 seats),” he said. “In the first two phases of elections, the Congress party is not even visible with binoculars, whereas Modi ji has made a century and taken a lead in the ‘400 seats race’,” he added.