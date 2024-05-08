BJP reacts to Pitroda’s controversial remark

New Delhi: On Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda’s controversial People in East look like Chinese, in South look like Africans… remark, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, This is a shocking, despicable and disgusting comment made by Sam Pitroda.

He is the mentor of Rahul Gandhi. It is the word, spirit, vocabulary and ideology of Rahul Gandhi… First, they divided on the basis of caste, religion and language. Now, they are dividing Indian vs. Indian. And to make a comment like Indians are like Chinese, isn’t it a racist comment?… Isn’t it an insulting and objectionable comment? It shows that ‘Congress ki Mohabbat ki Dukan actually has Nafrat and Racism ka Saman’…

In an recent interview, Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda while talking about India’s diversity made reference to how people in the South “look like Africans, and those in the West look like Arabs, and those in the East look like Chinese. The alleged racist comment by the Congress leader has landed the party in yet again controversy even before it could douse the flames of “inheritance tax” row.

Pitroda, in an interview with ‘The Statesman’, reflected on Indian democracy, saying, “We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, with the exception of a few fights here and there.” We could hold together a country as diverse as India, where people in the east look like Chinese, people in the west look like Arabs, people in the north look like whites, and perhaps people in the south look like Africans.”