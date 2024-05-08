El Nino causes unusual flooding in Brazil

Record rainfall linked to El Niño has caused unprecedented flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, with a growing number of casualties and infrastructure and economic losses. There is no immediate respite in sight.

According to the Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul, 78 people have been confirmed dead, 105 others are still missing and 175 have been injured. Nearly 19,000 people have been made homeless, almost 116,000 displaced, and nearly 850,000 affected across 341 municipalities.

National authorities have rescued 1,000 people through rescue and emergency operations, as reported by the Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul. Brazilian President Lula da Silva toured the worst affected regions and announced a package of emergency measures to help victims.