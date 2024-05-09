DMK MP calls for inquiry into RTI Reply on Katchatheevu issue

Chennai: Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP of the DMK, P Wilson, has raised serious concerns over the veracity of the RTI reply obtained by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai from the union external affairs ministry regarding the Katchatheevu issue.

Wilson has called for a thorough investigation into the matter following reports indicating contradictions in the stand adopted by the BJP-led union government in the RTI responses.

Wilson took to social media to share media reports highlighting discrepancies in the RTI responses and questioned the authenticity of the information quoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on the Katchatheevu issue.

He expressed suspicion that the RTI reply may have been fabricated, raising concerns about potential criminal offenses related to tampering and fabricating government records.

Referring to an earlier RTI response from the Ministry of External Affairs in 2015, which stated that no territory was ceded in 1976, Wilson pointed out the contradiction and emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the matter. He suggested that the discrepancies in the RTI replies could potentially breach the model code of conduct, warranting a police complaint and thorough scrutiny.

Wilson also questioned the timing of the BJP’s sudden interest in the Katchatheevu issue, implying that it might be politically motivated. He criticized the Prime Minister’s apparent belated acknowledgment of the matter in March 2024, suggesting that it could be interpreted as selective memory or election-driven hypocrisy, similar to the BJP’s focus on Tamil Nadu only from January 2024 onwards.