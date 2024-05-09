Dog attack incidents on the rise in TN

Chennai: In a concerning incident, a street dog went on a biting spree, injuring three children playing in their village neighborhood in Rasipuram, Namakkal district on Thursday.

The victims, identified as KJ Vasan (5), Priyadarshini (11), and Yagavi (5), all residents of Adi Dravidar Colony, were innocently playing in the street when the dog attacked them in the morning hours. Their loud cries alerted nearby villagers, who promptly intervened and chased away the aggressive dog.

The injured children, sustaining wounds to their hands, legs, and faces, were rushed to Rasipuram Government Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Responding to the incident and the concerns voiced by villagers, the Vadugam Panchayat has initiated efforts to capture stray dogs in the area to prevent further such incidents.

Unfortunately, this incident in Namakkal is not an isolated one. Over the past few days, there has been a surge in dog bite accidents reported across the city. In the latest incident from Choolaimedu, a couple named Suresh and Neela, residents of the same area, fell victim to a dog attack while returning home from a nearby shop on Wednesday evening.

The dog, reportedly raised by an individual named Mallika, bit Neela’s leg, and when Suresh attempted to intervene, the dog also bit him. The couple received immediate first-aid treatment at KMC Hospital before being discharged. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Choolaimedu Police Station regarding the incident.

Expressing their concerns, the affected couple has urged the corporation to take swift action to address the issue of stray dogs roaming in large numbers within their neighborhood.

As incidents of dog attacks continue to occur, there is a growing urgency for local authorities to implement effective measures to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, especially children, who are often the most vulnerable to such incidents.