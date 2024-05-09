TN: Mild showers bring some relief from heat

Chennai: In a welcome relief from the scorching heat, several districts of Tamil Nadu experienced mild showers on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

These showers have provided some respite to the residents who have een enduring the sweltering temperatures.

According to reports, light showers are expected to continue in various parts of the state, while heavier rainfall is forecasted in isolated areas including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, and Salem on Thursday. Thursday morning witnessed light to moderate rains in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, and Thiruvarur.

Even some parts of Chennai received light showers during the morning hours on Thursday, further contributing to the relief from the heat. As a result of these mild rains, the maximum temperature has dropped to around 35–36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature expected to be 26–27 degrees Celsius.

Mayiladathurai recorded the highest amount of rainfall, measuring 7 cm, followed by Cuddalore and Madurai with 5 cm each. Coimbatore received 4 cm of rainfall, while various other regions such as Kanyakumari, the Nilgiris, Cuddalore, and Theni received 3 cm of rainfall.

Looking ahead, the next 48 hours are anticipated to bring light to moderate rain in a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph. Moreover, heavy rain is predicted to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Kallakurichi.

As Tamil Nadu welcomes these much-needed showers, residents are hopeful for further relief from the intense heatwave conditions that have prevailed in the region.

Meanwhile, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Thursday, and stated that there are chances of rain with gusty winds of 40 km speed in Tamil Nadu over the next 5 days.

The forecast also says that heavy rain is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu for the next three days.

There is a possibility of rain in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh as well.

An orange alert for rain has been issued in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.