Eight killed in blast at fireworks factory in Sivakasi



Eight people, including two women, were killed in a blast at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhanagar district on Thursday, while several others were injured, officials said.

Sivakasi holds significant importance in India’s production of fireworks, safety matches, and stationery items.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami among others expressrf their condolences.

Police and fire personnel reached the spot for rescue operations and the injured, which include two in serious condition, were being taken to the Virudhunagar government medical college and hospital.