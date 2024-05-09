‘Kaaka is a rom-com’

Set against the backdrop of comical mishaps and adventures, “Kaaka” revolves around the humorous trials and tribulations faced by a group of friends in their pursuit of love. Director Paraman, known for his penchant for comedy drama, expresses his passion for the genre, stating, “I have always been drawn to out-and-out comedy films, which inspired my decision to make my debut in this genre. However, I remain open to exploring other genres if the story demands it.”

Despite the screenplay being based on a familiar narrative, Paraman assures audiences of unique character sketches and subtle yet impactful messages woven into the storyline. Shedding light on the incorporation of messages about environmental conservation and abstaining from alcoholism, Paraman believes that conveying important messages through comedy ensures a lasting impact.

The ensemble cast of “Kaaka” includes talented actors such as Appukutty, Rosmin, Dhanya, Kottachi, and Mahanadhi Shankar, each bringing their own flair to the narrative. Backed by Renuka Krishnasamy of Aaren Pictures, the film boasts a skilled technical crew comprising cinematographer SK Suresh Kumar, editor Shijith Kumaran, music director Kevin D’Costa, and art director Maayakannan.

Anticipation is high for the release of “Kaaka,” which is scheduled to hit screens in the third or fourth week of July.