Star – Shines bright

Star, the sophomore effort from director Elan, arrives amidst high expectations fueled by the tantalizing prospect of Yuvan Shankar Raja’s musical prowess and a gripping trailer. With the lingering question of whether Elan can replicate the success of his debut film, ‘Pyaar Prema Kadhal,’ let’s delve into the depths of this coming-of-age tale to uncover its true essence.

At the heart of ‘Star’ lies the journey of Kalai (played by Kavin), a young man whose passion for cinema burns brightly, ignited by the unwavering support of his father (portrayed by Lal), a photographer with an infectious love for the art form. From selling tickets to iconic Rajinikanth films to posing with larger-than-life cut-outs of cinema legends like Vijay and Ajith, Kalai’s dedication to his dream of stardom knows no bounds. However, as life unfurls its unpredictable twists and turns, Kalai finds himself grappling with self-doubt and setbacks that threaten to derail his cinematic aspirations.

Director Elan skillfully weaves Kalai’s narrative across the temporal tapestry of 1989 to 2015 and beyond, capturing the essence of a universal tale of dreams and resilience. The relatability of Kalai’s journey, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of pursuing his passion against all odds, strikes a chord with audiences, resonating with the aspirations of every individual who dares to dream big.

Yet, for all its promise, ‘Star’ falls short of achieving its full potential, succumbing to the pitfalls of superficial storytelling. Certain moments, particularly those showcasing the tender dynamics between Kalai and his father, or the poignant exchanges with his mother (portrayed by Geetha Kailasam), succeed in eliciting genuine emotion, but they are too few.

Star manages to shine brightly in moments of revelation, as promised by the makers. These three surprises inject a burst of theatrical energy into the narrative, eliciting applause and excitement from audiences, albeit momentarily.

Star emerges as a bittersweet tale of aspirations and setbacks with Kavin at his best.