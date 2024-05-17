CM urges officials to crackdown on narcotics

During the meeting, top police officials and other key stakeholders briefed the Chief Minister on district-wise actions taken against drug smuggling and the methods employed by illicit narcotic traders. Stalin urged officials to enhance their ongoing activities against the drug trade, stressing that a comprehensive approach was necessary to tackle the issue effectively.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, DGP Shankar Jiwal, and Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore were among the high-ranking officials who participated in the meeting. The discussion took place against the backdrop of allegations from political parties that narcotics were freely available in the state and that the DMK government was not addressing the issue adequately.

Chief Minister Stalin’s address to the consultative meeting, which included a wide range of officials from various departments such as the Chief Minister’s principal secretary Muruganantham and ADGP (Law and Order) A Arun, signaled a commitment to intensify the crackdown on the narcotic trade. The initiative comes amid political attacks on the DMK government, with opposition parties alleging an increase in drug trade since the DMK assumed power.

The meeting is seen as the first step towards launching a major action plan against drug smuggling and use, as well as creating awareness to prevent the younger generation from falling into the trap of drug abuse and to rehabilitate those already affected. The government’s proactive stance aims to address the opposition’s criticisms and demonstrate a serious commitment to tackling the drug menace in the state.

The urgency of the initiative was underscored by recent accusations against a former DMK functionary involved in the international drug trade, which intensified the opposition’s criticism. In response, the government is mobilizing the police force and other departments to take proactive measures against narcotics, reinforcing its resolve to make Tamil Nadu a drug-free state.