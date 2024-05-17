Cyclonic circulation to bring rain to TN till May 22

After enduring blistering temperatures just days ago, Tamil Nadu can now expect a respite from heatwave conditions for at least the next 10 days, a welcome change during the peak of summer. This weather shift is attributed to upper air circulation over the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, and south Tamil Nadu, which is expected to trigger widespread rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km per hour until May 22.

The rain bands are projected to persistently sweep across southern Tamil Nadu and districts along the Western Ghats as the weather system evolves. On Friday, very heavy rainfall measuring up to 20 cm is anticipated in isolated locations within Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Theni. Additionally, soaking rain with intensities up to 11 cm is forecasted for 13 districts, including Madurai, Coimbatore, and Ramanathapuram.

Various parts of the state, as well as the northern interior regions of Tamil Nadu, will experience heavy bouts of rain over the next few days. Particularly on May 20, the western ghat areas might see extremely heavy rainfall in certain spots.

The persistent rainfall is expected to lead to cooler temperatures across Tamil Nadu over the next five days. The RMC has indicated that the maximum temperature will gradually decrease by three to four degrees Celsius, with some regions potentially experiencing below-normal temperatures.