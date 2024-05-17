ICG detains 14 SL fishers with 5 boats for poaching

During a routine patrol, the ICGS vessel Rani Durgavati detected five Sri Lankan country boats within the MZI, specifically 13 nautical miles southeast of the Point Calimere lighthouse and 7 nautical miles inside Indian waters. Upon spotting the foreign vessels, the Coast Guard team swiftly acted to intercept and seize the boats and detain the 14 fishermen on board for violating the MZI (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessel) Act of 1981.

In addition to the boats and fishermen, the Coast Guard confiscated 200 kilograms of endangered fish species, highlighting the ecological impact of such illegal activities. The seized boats and fishermen were brought to the Nagapattinam port, where the individuals were subsequently handed over to the Vedaranyam marine police for further legal action. According to sources, the fishermen will be produced in court on Friday following the completion of necessary formalities.