Power cut areas for today 

Power supply will be suspended in the areas surrounding Pattabiram Sub Station, Thandurai, and Sekkadu from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. This is to facilitate the erection of a power transformer and the replacement of an AB switch at the Pattabiram Sub Station.
The affected areas include Pattabiram, Thandurai, Iyyappan Nagar, Sekkadu, Gopalapuram East & West, Thendral Nagar, Mullai Nagar, South Bazar, Vallalar Nagar, Venkatapuram, Anna Nagar, C.T.H. Road, Charles Nagar, Drivers Colony, Modern City, Kamarajapuram, Sasthri Nagar, I.A.F. Road, and all other surrounding areas.